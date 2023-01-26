India & Egypt Collectively Call For 'zero Tolerance' Approach Towards Terrorism

Ahead of India’s 74th Republic Day Parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi condemned the use of terrorism by nations as an instrument of foreign policy and further called for a zero-tolerance approach in dealing with terror attacks. Acts of encouraging, supporting and financing terrorist activities were also called out by the two leaders.

Detailing the meeting between the two leaders, India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, "Both leaders strongly condemned the use of terrorism by the country as a foreign policy instrument and called for zero tolerance of terrorism. And for all those who encourage, support and finance terrorism provides sanctuary to the terror group, whatever their motivation may be."

India & Egypt to boost ties amid “Commonality of Challenges”

Discussions between Prime Minister Modi and the President of Egypt focused on a wide range of aspects including the enhancement of bilateral ties in the fields of culture, trade, agriculture and the digital domain. The focus was also laid on the enhancement of the India-Egypt "strategic partnership" covering defence, security, political, energy and economic aspects. Notably, the issue of terrorism was established as a common challenge faced by both nations.

In the media briefing following the meeting between the two leaders, India’s Foreign Secretary Kwatra said, “Given the commonality of challenges of terrorism that both India and Egypt face, the two leaders also emphasized the need for concerted and coordinated action,” by the two nations.

The aspect of establishing broad-based and deeper cooperation to counter terrorism was also emphasised by PM Modi and President Sisi following the meeting. The two leaders also emphasised on joining “hands in the larger international platforms to ensure that international communities come together to act against the challenge of terrorism in all of its forms and manifestations," Mr Kwatra informed.

Additionally, amid the ongoing joint military exercise ‘Cyclone-1’ between Indian Army Special Forces and the Special Forces element from the Egyptian Armed Forces, Egypt invited India for their armed forces exercise called Brightstar. The exercise is set to be conducted “in the fourth quarter of September 2023", Mr Kwatra revealed.