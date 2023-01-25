India And Egypt Join Hands To Fight Terror; ‘Will Exchange Counter-terrorism Information’

India and Egypt in a significant announcement on January 25 during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s India visit decided to enhance the bilateral ties between both countries to the level of a ‘strategic partnership’.

Accordingly, PM Narendra Modi addressing the joint statement with his Egyptian counterpart said both nations agreed ‘on targeted action to eliminate terrorism’ and also agreed to exchange information and intelligence to fight terror.

PM Modi also averred India and Egypt will also strengthen ties in the area of cyberspace, which is increasingly being used for radicalisation.

'Targeted action on eliminating terrorism'

India elevated the bilateral relations between both nations to a strategic partnership, said PM Modi, “We have decided that under India-Egypt Strategic Partnership, we will develop a long-term framework for more comprehensive cooperation in political, security, economic and scientific fields. India and Egypt are concerned about the spread of terrorism globally. We are unanimous in the view that terrorism is the biggest security threat to humanity. Both sides also agreed on targeted action on eliminating terrorism. We will continue to caution the international community on this issue.”

Both nations will also share information, aiming at working together to jointly fight terror, the statement noted. “We have also decided in today's meeting to further strengthen cooperation between our defense industries, and to increase exchange of counter-terrorism information and intelligence,” said PM Modi during the joint statement.

Cooperation in Cyberspace

PM Modi, in his address, post the meeting with the Egyptian President also stressed the importance of cyberspace and said, “The use of Cyberspace to proliferate extremism and radicalisation has been increasing. India and Egypt will also increase cooperation in this area."

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said, "We spoke about fighting against terrorism, and also discussed COP 27. We also discussed the security cooperation between Egypt and India. I have thanked PM Modi for inviting Egypt as a guest country for the upcoming G20 summit.”

