India & France Commit To Addressing Risk Of Aggravated Global Food Crisis Amid Ukraine War

India and France on Wednesday voiced mutual concerns over the aggravated global food and nutrition crisis in the wake of the burgeoning Russian war in Ukraine. A joint statement released after bilateral meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the leaders have mutually committed to addressing the risk of food insecurity through various initiatives like the Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission (FARM). The campaign is aimed at "ensuring well-functioning markets, solidarity, and long-term resilience," the statement said.

The state heads noted staggering food and nutrition crisis is imminent as Ukraine, one of the world's largest food producers and suppliers to developing nations has remained mired in conflict for three months now. "India and France express deep concern about the current aggravation of global food security and nutrition, already impacted by COVID-19 pandemic and especially in developing countries," the joint statement said.

The leaders also jointly condemned the "unprovoked" Russian invasion of Ukraine, further calling for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. Apart from this, both leaders also discussed the "regional and global implications" of the conflict in Ukraine.

Delighted, as always, to meet my friend President @EmmanuelMacron. We talked at length about bilateral as well as global issues. India and France are proud developmental partners with our partnership spread across different sectors. pic.twitter.com/5Kjqcjf0tQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2022

UN warns of widespread food insecurity amid war in Ukraine

Millions of Ukrainians and countries dependent on Ukraine for food supplies may face a crisis as the war aggravated by the day, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in a report. “An immediate and worrying finding is that food shortages are expected immediately or in the next three months in over 40% of the surveyed areas and cases,” said Rein Paulsen, FAO Director, Office of Emergencies and Resilience.

It is to mention that both Russia and Ukraine account for the world's quarter of wheat supplies. 40% of wheat and corn from Ukraine go to the Middle East and Africa, where further food shortage or price hike is pushing millions more into poverty. The conflict has largely disrupted the production of vegetables by tens of thousands of smallholder farmers, he added. The situation has remained "catastrophic" for those directly involved and the "poorest people living in rural areas who cannot absorb price hike of staple food," said Gilbert Houngbo, President of UN International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

(Image: AP/ANI)