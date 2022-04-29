India & France Hold 18th Army To Army Staff Talks To Bolster Overall Defence Cooperation

In a key development to bolster defence cooperation, India and France on Friday held the 18th Army to Army Staff talks in New Delhi. The talks were focused on issues related to "military training, military education, joint exercises and defence cooperation between the two Armies."

The Indian Defence Ministry said in a press release that the meeting was co-chaired by Assistant Chief of Integrated Staff, Int-C (Military Cooperation), Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) Air Vice Marshal B Manikantan and Head of Bilateral Cooperation South/Staff HQ Brigadier General Eric Peltier.

The Defence Ministry further stated that the meeting was held in a friendly, warm, and welcoming environment. The focus of the discussions was on developing new initiatives within the framework of the existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanism, as well as improving existing defence engagements, the Ministry added. Notably, the Joint Staff Meetings between India and France is a forum intended to improve defence cooperation between the two countries through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels.

India and France committed to strengthening overall strategic collaboration

It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron in January 2020. During the talks, both leaders discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest and agreed to stay in touch and bolster overall strategic collaboration, especially in the fields of defence.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army's Northern Command is scheduled to convene a two-day symposium in Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur to identify the cutting-edge technologies it requires to address its operational issues. The Command's 'North Tech Symposium 2022' will begin on May 6th, PTI reported.

India-France relations

According to the External Affairs Ministry, India and France have a long history of cordial relations. Apart from a close and expanding bilateral connection, the two countries entered into a Strategic Partnership in 1998, which is illustrative of their convergence of views on a number of international issues.

The Strategic Partnership between the two countries is built on three main pillars: defence collaboration, space cooperation, and civil nuclear cooperation. Apart from these traditional sectors of collaboration, India and France are getting increasingly involved in new areas such as climate change, sustainable growth & development, and the International Solar Alliance, among others.

