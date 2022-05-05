India & France Vow To Endorse Free & Open Indo-Pacific As Part Of Their Strategic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday jointly reaffirmed their commitment to endorse a free and open Indo-Pacific as a part of their strategic ties. Both countries have built on strategic partnerships for advancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, a statement released after the bilateral meeting between the leaders said. "They share a vision of free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, based on the commitment to the international law," the statement added.

PM Modi and Macron also upheld mutual views on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, freedom of navigation, and a region free of coercion and conflicts in the Indo-Pacific. The leaders further deliberated on the ambitious agenda, based on the EU Strategy for Cooperation in Indo-Pacific launched at the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Meeting held in Paris in February 2022, during the French President of the European Council.

"Besides bilateral cooperation, India and France will continue to develop new partnerships in various formats with like-minded countries in the region and within regional organisations," the statement said. It is pertinent to mention that the Indo-France partnership in Indo-Pacific covered a wide spectrum, including security, trade, investments, health, and sustainability.

Delighted, as always, to meet my friend President @EmmanuelMacron. We talked at length about bilateral as well as global issues. India and France are proud developmental partners with our partnership spread across different sectors. pic.twitter.com/5Kjqcjf0tQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2022

PM Modi concludes Europe visit

PM Modi on Wednesday concluded his 3-day Europe trip after meeting with French President Macron, where he reaffirmed his commitment to deepening the India-EU Strategic Partnership and looking forward to working together closely in the implementation of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership. Further, he also welcomed the India-EU Trade and Technology Council that was launched by EU Chief Ursula Von der Leyen during her visit to New Delhi last month. Before coming to France, PM Modi participated in the India-Nordic Summit in Denmark. Taking to Twitter, he said the Summit "will go a long way in boosting India’s ties with the region. Together, there is much that our nations can achieve and contribute to global prosperity and sustainable development."

The India-Nordic Summit gave a great platform to discuss ways to boost ties with the Nordic nations. The bilateral meetings with Nordic leaders were also productive. I look forward to working with them in various sectors aimed at furthering prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2022

In Copenhagen, the Indian Prime Minister also met with the Danish Royal Family and Denmark PM Mette Fredericksen. The leaders discussed cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, ports, shipping, water management, and more. PM Modi began his trip in Berlin, where he discussed bilateral relations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

(Image: AP/PTI)