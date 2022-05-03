India And Germany Discuss Bilateral Ties; Express Support For EU-India FTA Negotiations

In the first bilateral meeting with Germany after the current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took office, India and Germany supported the upcoming FTA negotiations with EU and also discussed bilateral ties with regard to employment, trade, digital and railway modernisation.

Both countries stressed on working hand in hand to make the supply chains continue to work for economic benefits while maintaining social, environmental and labour standards. "Germany and India are important trade and investment partners. Both sides expressed their strong support for the upcoming negotiations between the European Union and India on a Free Trade Agreement, an Investment Protection Agreement and an Agreement on Geographical Indications, and underlined the enormous potential of such Agreements for expanding bilateral trade and investment," the joint statement read after the conclusion of sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations.

The 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations were productive. Chancellor Scholz and I , along with Ministers, officials from Germany and India discussed ways to boost cooperation in areas like sustainable development, mobility, economic growth and more. @Bundeskanzler pic.twitter.com/roY6njANQH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

Jobs

In the background of one of the biggest global jobs and social crises in decades, India and Germany acknowledged the criticality of working jointly to revive sustainable labour markets and target a resilient, inclusive, gender-responsive and resource-efficient recovery.

"The goal is to promote employment and decent work, the introduction of re- and upskilling policies that enable all people of working-age to do the work of tomorrow and responsive social protection systems that can fight poverty and reduce inequalities, while contributing to a sustainable future," the statement said.

Digital

Acknowledging the importance of digital in development towards technological, economic and societal change, the statement said that the Indo-German digital dialogue will prove to be a major platform for facilitating joint working on digital topics such as Internet Governance, emerging technologies and digital business models. Parallelly, both sides expressed support to take advantage from synergies with other similar platforms like the industry-driven Indo-German Digital Experts Group.

Railways

India also recognised the technical know-how of the German companies in Railways. Both sides decided to continue working on hi-speed and energy-efficient technologies in support of the goal of the Indian Railways to turn net-zero by 2030.

Germany and India appreciated the Indo-German working under the auspices of the Global Project Quality Infrastructure (GPQI) for sustained efforts to build cooperation in the fields of standardisation, accreditation, conformity assessment and market surveillance.

PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Scholz, the first since the German premier assumed office in December 2021.

Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia