India & Germany Sign Key Climate, Green Energy & Hydrogen Pacts As PM Modi Visits Berlin

On May 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-day visit to Europe, starting with Germany, then Denmark, and France for bilateral as well as multilateral engagements.
PM Modi arrived in Berlin on May 2, Monday, amid a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Germany.
The Indian community warmly welcomed PM Modi by chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".
The crowd also chanted "Modi! Modi." The Prime Minister shook hands with the Indian diaspora as they greeted and took photos with him.
PM Modi held his first in-person meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin and discussed the expansion of India-Germany cooperation.
"The Inter-Governmental Consultation between India and Germany illustrates the special nature of this friendship," tweeted Prime Minister's Office.
"I am happy that my first foreign visit of 2022 is happening in Germany. and my first telephonic conversation with any foreign leader happened with my friend Chancellor Olaf Scholz," said PM Modi.
Ahead of the Inter-Governmental Consultation between India and Germany, PM Modi held bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.