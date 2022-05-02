Last Updated:

India & Germany Sign Key Climate, Green Energy & Hydrogen Pacts As PM Modi Visits Berlin

PM Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin as the two leaders look forward to expand India-Germany cooperation.

PM Modi
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

On May 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-day visit to Europe, starting with Germany, then Denmark, and France for bilateral as well as multilateral engagements. 

PM Modi
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

PM Modi arrived in Berlin on May 2, Monday, amid a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Germany.

PM Modi
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

The Indian community warmly welcomed PM Modi by chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". 

PM Modi
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

The crowd also chanted "Modi! Modi." The Prime Minister shook hands with the Indian diaspora as they greeted and took photos with him.

PM Modi
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

As he was welcomed by the crowd, PM Modi also met children and showered his love on them.

PM Modi
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

PM Modi held his first in-person meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin and discussed the expansion of India-Germany cooperation.

PM Modi
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

"The Inter-Governmental Consultation between India and Germany illustrates the special nature of this friendship," tweeted Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

"I am happy that my first foreign visit of 2022 is happening in Germany. and my first telephonic conversation with any foreign leader happened with my friend Chancellor Olaf Scholz," said PM Modi.

PM Modi
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

Ahead of the Inter-Governmental Consultation between India and Germany, PM Modi held bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

PM Modi
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

Both the leaders also signed the Green and Sustainable Energy partnership in Berlin.

