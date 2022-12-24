India And Kazakhstan Conduct Joint Military Training Exercise ‘Kazlnd -2022’

India and Kazakhstan conducted a joint training exercise ‘Kazlnd’ on Saturday, December 24. The joint military training exercise is aimed at strengthening the growing strategic relationship between the two nations. Heliborne operations were carried out by Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters in the Eastern sector of Kazakhstan.

In September last year, the two nations had conducted the 5th edition of the annual bilateral joint exercise KAZIND-21.

At the time, the Indian Army contingent was represented by a battalion of the Bihar Regiment consisting of a total of 90 personnel led by a Contingent Commander.

What is KAZIND-21?

KAZIND-21 is a joint training exercise of armed forces of Kazakhstan and India. The exercise includes professional exchange and sharing experience in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism ops.

The exercise will is aimed at boosting bilateral relations between India and Kazakhstan, a statement issued by the Union government says.

Kazakhstan, India’s largest investment partner

Kazakhstan is the most resource-rich country in Central Asia and is also India’s largest trade and investment partner, according to a statement from Union Ministry of Defence.

India and Kazakhstan actively interact under the aegis of various multilateral fora, including Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Shanghai Cooperation Operation (SCO) and United Nations (UN) organizations.

IMAGE: ANI