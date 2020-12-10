India And Nepal Enter Bilateral Air Bubble Agreement; Delhi-Kathmandu Flight To Resume

India and Nepal have entered a bilateral bubble arrangement to operate flights for better connectivity between the neighbours, with adequate security measures and Covid-19 protocols in place.

India has entered bilateral bubble agreement with several nations to resume flight operations in a safe environment after several months of restrictions due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are starting with Indians, Nepalese, OCI/PIO cardholders of all nationalities and all valid Indian visa holders (except tourist visa),” said a source on the India-Nepal air bubble arrangement. “Initially we are starting with one flight daily from each side between Delhi and Kathmandu. From the Indian side, it will be Air India which in normal times had a daily flight between Delhi and Kathmandu,” said the government source.

READ | Nepal To Send 'positive Response' On India's Air Bubble Offer To Resume Flight Services

READ | India-Bangladesh Flights Resume Services For Bangladesh Nationals Except For Tourists

Nepal accepts India's offer

The air bubble arrangement with Nepal will follow medical protocols as is being done with other countries, including mandatory RT-PCR test report of 72 hours prior to travel.

India had proposed the air bubble agreement to Nepal some time ago, which has been cleared now after the Indian delegation’s recent visit to Kathmandu in which the importance of people-to-people connectivity was highlighted.

India had earlier established such air bubble arrangements with several countries, including the US, the UK, France and Germany, UAE, Qatar, the Maldives and Bangladesh.

READ | Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Announces India-Ukraine Air Bubble Agreement

READ | Japan And India Now Part Of Air Bubble, Delhi To Tokyo Flights Resume From November 2