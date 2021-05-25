India And New Zealand Discuss Steps To Enhance 'depth And Momentum' In Key Areas

India and New Zealand on May 25 discussed the steps to enhance the “depth and momentum” of engagement between the two countries in different areas. During a third Foreign Office Consultations, the two countries reiterated the importance of closer cooperation for a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the consultations were held in a “friendly and cordial atmosphere” and they reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation.

"Comprehensively reviewing ongoing bilateral cooperation, both sides discussed the steps to be taken to enhance the depth and momentum of engagement in different areas including defence and security, trade and investment, space, counterterrorism, cyber security, disarmament and climate change, and for strengthening people-to-people ties," the statement read.

3rd India-New Zealand Foreign Office Consultations held virtually today.



Secretary (East) led the Indian delegation while New Zealand side was led by Mr. Mark Sinclair, Deputy Secretary, Americas and Asia Group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. pic.twitter.com/Qw342PtQIu — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 25, 2021

India-New Zealand to ‘deepen bilateral engagements’

Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East) led the Indian delegation. New Zealand-side was led by Mark Sinclair, Deputy Secretary, Americas and Asia Group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The statement by the MEA informed that the two sides even discussed the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and access to vaccines and medicines for containing the pandemic globally.

Further, the MEA said that both sides exchanged views on various regional issues as well. The statement said that they discussed ways to strengthen coordination in multilateral and regional fora. They reiterated the importance of closer cooperation for a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

It is worth mentioning that the previous round of consultations took place on February 5, 2019, in New Delhi. On Tuesday, both sides agreed to hold the next consultations at a mutually convenient date. In a statement, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India and New Zealand “reiterated commitment to deepen bilateral engagements, multilateral cooperation & closer partnership in Indo-Pacific”.

