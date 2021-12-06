India And Russia Hold 2+2 Dialogue; Focus On Afghanistan, Asia-Pacific & Terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held the inaugural India-Russia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday. The conclave is subsequent to 'agreements, contracts, protocols' signed on 'small arms and military cooperation.'

🇮🇳🇷🇺 | A milestone in the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.



EAM @DrSJaishankar & RM @rajnathsingh welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov & Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu for the inaugural 🇮🇳🇷🇺 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. pic.twitter.com/jXXZMBvHkV — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) December 6, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India on Monday, December 6 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders will meet after the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November 2019. Apart from the massive geopolitical significance, the rendezvous will mark both sides signing inter-governmental pacts pertaining to key sectors like trade and defence.

India-Russia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

Earlier, the Defence Minister took to Twitter to share, "Had productive, fruitful and substantial bilateral discussions on defence cooperation with the Russian Defence Minister, General Sergey Shoigu in New Delhi today. India values its special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia."

"India deeply appreciates Russia’s strong support for India. We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire region. Glad that a number of Agreements/Contracts/Protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation." he added.

India deeply appreciates Russia’s strong support for India. We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire region.



Glad that a number of Agreements/Contracts/Protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 6, 2021

During India-Russia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Singh had said, "India-Russia defence engagements have progressed in an unprecedented manner in recent times. We hope Russia will remain a major partner for India in these challenging circumstances."

"India-Russia meeting today will address the emergence of multipolarity and rebalancing. We look at the consequence of over-centralized globalisation. Long-standing challenges of terrorism, violent extremism remain among newer challenges," EAM Jaishankar stated on the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. "Look forward to a good discussion on our bilateral cooperation and the global situation." EAM Jaishankar added.

Pleased to welcome Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.



Look forward to a good discussion on our bilateral cooperation and the global situation. Will also be participating in the first 2+2 meeting thereafter. pic.twitter.com/mLVNwEZzTy — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 6, 2021

Agreements signed between India and Russia

Sources have informed that Indian and Russia signed a contract for procurement of 6,01,427, 7.63x39mm assault rifles AK-203 through Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd, a commercial vehicle for military-technical cooperation from 2021-2031.

Both sides also signed the protocol on amending agreements on cooperation in the field of the Kalashnikov series pertaining to small arms manufacturing, dated 18 February 2019.

Image: Twitter/Rajnath Singh