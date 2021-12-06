India And Russia Hold 2+2 Dialogue; Focus On Afghanistan, Asia-Pacific & Terrorism

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/Rajnath Singh
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held the inaugural India-Russia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday. The conclave is subsequent to 'agreements, contracts, protocols' signed on 'small arms and military cooperation.'
🇮🇳🇷🇺 | A milestone in the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) December 6, 2021
EAM @DrSJaishankar & RM @rajnathsingh welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov & Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu for the inaugural 🇮🇳🇷🇺 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. pic.twitter.com/jXXZMBvHkV
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India on Monday, December 6 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders will meet after the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November 2019. Apart from the massive geopolitical significance, the rendezvous will mark both sides signing inter-governmental pacts pertaining to key sectors like trade and defence.
Earlier, the Defence Minister took to Twitter to share, "Had productive, fruitful and substantial bilateral discussions on defence cooperation with the Russian Defence Minister, General Sergey Shoigu in New Delhi today. India values its special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia."
"India deeply appreciates Russia’s strong support for India. We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire region. Glad that a number of Agreements/Contracts/Protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation." he added.
India deeply appreciates Russia’s strong support for India. We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire region.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 6, 2021
Glad that a number of Agreements/Contracts/Protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation.
During India-Russia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Singh had said, "India-Russia defence engagements have progressed in an unprecedented manner in recent times. We hope Russia will remain a major partner for India in these challenging circumstances."
"India-Russia meeting today will address the emergence of multipolarity and rebalancing. We look at the consequence of over-centralized globalisation. Long-standing challenges of terrorism, violent extremism remain among newer challenges," EAM Jaishankar stated on the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. "Look forward to a good discussion on our bilateral cooperation and the global situation." EAM Jaishankar added.
Pleased to welcome Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 6, 2021
Look forward to a good discussion on our bilateral cooperation and the global situation. Will also be participating in the first 2+2 meeting thereafter. pic.twitter.com/mLVNwEZzTy