'India & Russia Will Continue Positive Dynamics Of Trade Despite Sanctions': Russian Envoy

Amid the severe western sanctions imposed against Russia in the backdrop of its ongoing war with Ukraine, the country has been strengthening its ties with India and will continue the positive dynamics of trade between both countries, asserted Russian envoy Denis Alipov as he underlined the strength of bilateral ties with India,

As reported by ANI, Denis Alipov while speaking to Sputnik News India on Tuesday said that there were certain difficulties with trade after the beginning of the war, but both India and Russia have successfully overcome most of them. He also added that the cooperation will continue based on common interests even if challenges come up due to the sanctions.

"Unfortunately, in the first months after the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine, there were certain difficulties with supplying Russian goods to India and vice versa. However, today we have successfully overcome most of these barriers. We are confident that Indian exports to Russia (including science-intensive ones) will gain momentum in the near future," he said.

Further speaking on the annual bilateral summit held in December 2021 in New Delhi, the Russian envoy noted that the goals outlined during the summit are fully consistent with the enormous potential of the bilateral relations.

#Russia & #India are strengthening their ties despite the slew of anti-Moscow sanctions. Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov told @SputnikInt about #BRICS Summit, relations between Moscow & New Delhi, & opportunities for Indian businesses in Russia ➡️ https://t.co/2Y70KvjaCl pic.twitter.com/fLIeI65FMl — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) July 5, 2022

Russia and India have expanded cooperation in several field: Russia's envoy to India

Giving details about the cooperation between both the countries, the Russian envoy asserted that the India-Russia partnership operates on all sorts of levels and has expanded cooperation in communications, diamond processing, forestry, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, tourism, railroads, metallurgy, civil aviation, shipbuilding, and oil refining followed by military and military-technical cooperation.

He also added that Russia sees good prospects for Indian pharmaceutical products, leather and textiles, agricultural goods, components for machinery and equipment, telecommunications equipment, and organic chemistry products and thus expects growth in mutual turnover of services.

Speaking about the growth in statistics, Alipov said,

"According to India's statistics, from January to April 2022, it amounted to USD 6.4 billion. This is almost twice as much as for the same period last year. If we maintain these volumes throughout the year, we will have a turnover of more than USD 19 billion by the end of 2022. To put this in context, let me remind you that in the previous year we had an absolute record of USD 13.6 billion."

It is pertinent to note that several western countries including the US and the European Union had imposed serious sanctions against Russia following the Russia-Ukraine war. Economic sanctions were imposed in a bid to weaken the country's strength.

Image: Twitter/@RussiaInIndia