India And Singapore Commence 30th Edition Of SIMBEX Maritime Exercise In South China Sea

The navies of India and Singapore have initiated the 30th edition of the annual bilateral maritime exercise, SIMBEX. The week-long and ‘ the longest continuous naval exercise that India has with any other country’, which began Today on September 22, is set in the southern parts of the contested South China Sea. Additionally ,Both nations have deployed a submarine each for this joint endeavour.

Indian Navy’s warships taking part

From the Indian Navy's side, the Rajput-class destroyer, INS Ranvijay, the Kamorta-class corvette, INS Kavaratti, and a P-8I maritime patrol aircraft are actively participating. Indian Navy in X , also revealed that INS Sindhukesari, Navy's Kilo-class submarine,will also take part in the bilateral exercise and is the ship's maiden visit to Singapore.

#SIMBEX23

This is the maiden visit of #INSSindhukesari to #Singapore



The Sindhughosh class diesel-electric submarine is participating in the 30th edition of #SIMBEX - the longest continuous naval exercise that #India has with any other country

— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 22, 2023

Meanwhile, the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has brought into action two of their Formidable-class frigates, namely, RSS Stalwart and RSS Tenacious.

Inaugural ceremony of SIMBEX

The commemorative logo for the 30th edition of SIMBEX was unveiled at the opening ceremony by RSN's Fleet Commander, Colonel (COL) Kwan Hon Chuong, and India's Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar. COL Kwan emphasised the pivotal role of SIMBEX in elevating the professionalism and camaraderie between the naval forces of both nations.

He remarked, "SIMBEX stands as a shining testament to the enduring partnership between the IN and RSN. Over the course of three decades, this exercise has evolved from its modest inception into a robust platform that not only strengthens our operational capabilities but also nurtures the bonds of friendship connecting our sailors."

RSN's participation also includes the deployment of an S-70B naval helicopter and the Victory-class missile corvette, RSS Valour, alongside their two frigates. The Defence Ministry (Mindef) confirmed this in a statement.

Phases of the maritime exercise

The exercise is structured in two phases: a land phase (21 to 24 September) and a sea phase (September 25 to 28 ). The land phase encompasses table-top exercises and planning discussions, while the sea phase involves a range of naval drills, covering anti-submarine warfare and live weapon firing.

During the shore phase at RSS Singapura – Changi Naval Base, sailors from both navies will engage in joint planning, professional exchanges, and sports activities. Additionally, a significant milestone is expected as the two navies will formalise submarine rescue joint standard operating procedures (JSOP), as per a PTI report.

At sea, an array of naval exercises spanning air, surface, and underwater domains will be conducted. This includes gunnery firing, air defence, anti-submarine, communication, and manoeuvring exercises. The exercise will culminate with a sail-past of the participating ships.

Since its inception in 1994, SIMBEX has witnessed steady growth in both scope and complexity. It has expanded beyond conventional naval warfare to append elements of maritime security. In addition to SIMBEX, the navies of India and Singapore engage in a range of activities such as professional exchanges, staff talks, and training courses, further solidifying their maritime cooperation.