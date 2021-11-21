India And Singapore Reach Agreement To Resume Commercial Flights From November 29 Onwards

India will be resuming flights to Singapore from Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi to Singapore from November 29 onwards. Singapore has announced that it will start quarantine free travel for fully vaccinated individuals from India along with a few more countries with low COVID-19 cases as of now. The flights will be operated through a vaccinated travel lane (VTL). Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced on Sunday that the aviation authority has reached an agreement with India's Ministry of Civil Aviation to resume scheduled commercial passenger flights between India and Singapore. It was announced that an agreement has been reached for six flights daily from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

Further information regarding the agreement

Vaccinated Travel Passes (VTP) are for those who are planning to visit Singapore between November 29 2021 and January 21, 2022. The VTP applications for both short-term visitors and long-term pass holders will begin from November 22 at 6 pm Singapore time. CAAS said, "All short-term visitors and long-term pass holders who meet the requirements of the VTL will receive a VTP." The CAAS also said that in order to complete the application process, the applicants must have their passport and digital proof of vaccination on hand. The CAAS also added that it is required for the passengers to mention the address of the place they would have chosen to self-isolate while waiting for the results of their on-arrival COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

The release continued that the travellers who require a visa for travel to Singapore should apply for their visa separately and only after their VTP is approved. The authority said on their website, “They must also purchase travel insurance, with a minimum coverage of Singapore USD 30,000 for COVID-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs, prior to travel to Singapore. In Singapore, these visitors must also use the TraceTogether app to facilitate contact tracing.” They continued, "CAAS understands that travellers are looking forward to the launch of the VTL and would like to assure travellers that there is no need to rush to apply for the VTP. Airlines can also operate non-VTL flights between India and Singapore, although passengers on non-VTL flights will be subject to the prevailing public health requirements.”