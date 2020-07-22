India-Spain Bilateral Talks Underway To Strengthen Economic Cooperation Post COVID-19

A representative from India and Spain met on July 21 in order to discuss improving bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries in a post-COVID-19 era. The meeting was a part of the 6th Foreign Office Consultations in which representative of both the nations discussed a number of regional and global issues.

Enhancing Bilateral cooperation

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the topics that were discussed with regards to multilateral cooperation were international fora and counter-terrorism. The Indian delegation was led by Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) of Ministry of External Affairs while the Spanish side was led by Cristina Gallach, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Ibero-America and Caribbean.

According to reports, during the discussions, both sides welcomed the outcomes of the recent 15th India-EU Summit and both country’s agreed to enhance the bilateral agenda which included exchanges between the two nations.

The statement by the ministry read: "Both sides exchanged views on COVID-19 response and in the context of post-COVID recovery priorities, they discussed their reforms and opportunities for enhancing bilateral economic cooperation," and "The two sides reviewed agreements under consideration and ways to strengthen economic, business, cultural, scientific, educational and people-level cooperation,".

