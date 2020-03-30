'India And UK Working Together To Help Stranded Citizens,' Says Former MoS Shailesh Vara

Former Minister of State for Northern Ireland Shailesh Vara has assured Indian citizens in the UK as well as British citizens in India of providing every possible help during the lockdown. He said that the two governments have been talking to each other about their people and various steps have been taken to assist those in India and England who could not travel due to the restrictions. He requested people to contact the authorities through helpline numbers and email for any assistance.

'Government is well aware of the situation'

In what could be seen as a relief for Indians in the UK, Conservative MP Shailesh Vara has said that his government is well aware of the situation of the foreigners in the UK and that the government is working to help them out. Various steps are being taken both in India to help the British citizens as well as Indians in the UK he said.

''There are many Indian citizens in the United Kingdom visiting relatives, tourists and of course we have many many thousands of Indian students here. What is good is that our foreign secretary Dominic Raab has been in close contact with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and both of them along with their teams are working closely to ensure that respective citizens of the countries are able to get all the help with the things they need'', said Mr Vara.

Mr Vara, who resigned from the Theresa May cabinet because of differences with her over Brexit negotiations, said that he was also working towards helping British citizens stranded in India. ''We have many people who are stranded abroad. For example: In the case of the United Kingdom and India, there are many British citizens who for various reasons were visiting India and find themselves unable to come back. Some of them are from my constituency who I have been trying to help'', added Vara.

United Kingdom has seen a huge surge in COVID-19 cases. Currently, there are more than 19,000 Coronavirus positive cases in the country and more than 1000 people have died due to the deadly virus. ''Sadly we have had many many people dying and many more will also. We have got so many people who are seriously ill. This is an ongoing issue and I am confident that governments of the two nations will continue to work closely and work together to make sure all concerned are well looked after and well protected,'' said the MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

