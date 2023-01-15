India And US Have Differing Threat Perceptions, Says Former Navy Chief

India and the United States have differing threat perceptions and strategic priorities and the Indian Navy has sufficient capability to relieve its American counterpart of its maritime security responsibilities in the Horn of Africa and the Persian Gulf allowing US naval forces to respond to crises and re-designate its focus, according to India's former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. Admiral Singh, who served as the chief of the Indian Navy from 2019-21, has written in an international publication focussed on defence and strategy that chances of India militarily engaging in external flashpoints involving the United States is bleak.

Writing for ‘War on The Rocks’, Admiral Karambir Singh noted that the relationship between the US and the Indian Navy holds a “considerable untapped potential”, which goes beyond public statements and multilateral military exercises such as Exercise Malabar.

Admiral Karambir Singh highlights QUAD’s significance

In the article co-authored with Blake Herzinger and published on January 12, Admiral Karambir Singh explored the possibility of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) expanding its relationship to send “a strong signal” in the Indo-Pacific region and expressed his support toward the idea. QUAD, a multilateral forum including India, Australia, Japan and the United States paralleling joint military exercises of an unprecedented scale, known as Exercise Malabar.

The former Indian Navy chief clarified that cooperative engagements such as administering disaster relief, humanitarian aid, and other key maritime operations need not take place only during wartime. Admiral Karambir Singh stressed that “critical skills” such as maritime surveillance, underway replenishment, and integrating aviation operations “do not need a warfighting justification,” while adding that these are “capabilities worth having in peacetime.”

The ‘China’ challenge in the Indo-Pacific

The former Indian Navy chief further wrote that in case of a more serious contingency between either QUAD member and China, the shared capabilities and operational familiarity developed during peacetime “will be well worth the early investment.”

Notably, Admiral Karambir Singh served as the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) from May 2019 till November 2021, attaining the post two years after QUAD’s resurrection. Furthermore, during his stint as the nation’s CNS, the QUAD members released a joint statement in March 2021 reaffirming “a shared vision for the free and open Indo-Pacific”.

Suggesting the way forward, Admiral Karambir Singh noted that both India and the United States should seek to align their respective navies in joint capacity-building programmes. By doing so, both nations will benefit by pinpointing where efforts may be lacking, overlapping or divergent. This will further allow both navies to explore more efficient ways to lift regional maritime capacity. Furthermore, this will not only enable but also enhance bilateral burden-sharing between India and the US in addition to deconflicting and integrating certain naval capabilities.

Enhancing Maritime Domain Awareness and information-sharing was cited as the priority of both the Indian and the US Navy by Admiral Singh. Domain awareness is essentially an effective understanding of things on, under, or above the sea that may impact regional safety and security environment. India and the US are both parts of QUAD’s Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness initiative, the former Indian Navy Chief stated. He further stressed that both nations should consider developing a shared undersea operating picture, which can be accomplished beginning with preliminary discussions on potential areas of focus.