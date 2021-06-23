India & US Joint Two-day Mega Naval Drill Commences In Indian Ocean On June 23; Watch

The Indian Navy along with the Indian Air Force (IAF) participated in a two-day Mega Naval exercise with the US Navy in the eastern Indian Ocean region. Indian Naval Ships Kochi and Teg along with P8I and MiG 29K aircraft participated in a Passage Exercise with US Navy Carrier Strike Group Ronald Reagan during its transit through the Indian Ocean. The exercise began on June 23 and will end tomorrow (June 24, 2021).

As #INSKochi & #INSTeg rendezvous the #USSRonaldReagan Carrier Strike Group, Black Panthers take off for aerial interaction with @USNavy. @IAF_MCC SU 30 MKI & JAG AWACS AEW&C IL-78 & #IndianNavy LRMP P8I & Dornier also participating honing interoperability as integrated force. https://t.co/pv9f97iUMl pic.twitter.com/bImm66a62V — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 23, 2021

During the exercise, the High tempo operations included advanced air defense exercises, cross deck helicopter operations, and anti-submarine exercises. Both the forces endeavored their war-fighting skills and enhanced their interoperability as an integrated force to promote peace, security, and stability in the maritime domain.

A MiG 29K aircraft also participated in the naval exercise. The aircraft departed from Goa for operational interaction with US Navy Carrier Strike Group Ronald Reagan during its transit through Indian Ocean Region

#WATCH | A MiG 29K departs from Goa for operational interaction with US Navy Carrier Strike Group Ronald Reagan during its transit through Indian Ocean Region pic.twitter.com/u4xYjbMS46 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021

Motive of Mega Naval exercise

By demonstrating the ability to integrate and coordinate comprehensively in maritime operations, this two-day exercise aims to strengthen the bilateral relationship and cooperation. In order to ensure commitment to an open, inclusive, and rule-based international order, the Indian Navy and US Navy host bilateral and multilateral exercises on a regular basis, which underscore the shared values as partner navies.

Indo-US Joint Military Exercise

Earlier this year, the 16th edition of the joint military exercise was held in India from February 8 to 21. The US Army contingent arrived at the Indian Air Force office in Suratgarh, Rajasthan to participate in the ''Yudh Abhyas” along with the Indian soldiers. Approximately 250 US Army and 250 Indian army soldiers participated in the exercise.

The aim behind this exercise was training and cultural exchange to encourage the partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region through common defense objectives and to provide opportunities for professional and cultural exchanges that will further toughen the partnership. The command post exercise (CPX) focused on UN peacekeeping operations and the field training exercise (FTX) enhanced the combined operational capacity.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: @Indiannavy-Twitter)