India & US Likely To Hold 2+2 Dialogue On April 11 Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

In a significant development in the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, sources revealed that India and the US are likely to hold the 2+2 dialogue on April 11. Essentially, this entails joint talks between the External Affairs Minister and the Defence Minister with the US' Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defence. This format is perceived as a tool to enhance the bilateral relationship between the two countries and realise the full potential of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

While the 2+2 dialogue was held every year since 2018, it didn't take place in 2021 owing to a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. This time, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin are likely to visit India for talks with EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This will also be the first 2+2 dialogue between India and the US since Joe Biden assumed office as US president.

US at odds with India's stance on Ukraine war

The 2+2 dialogue assumes importance at a juncture when the US has made clear its discomfort with India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. Until now, New Delhi has refused to outrightly condemn Russia's aggression and has abstained from resolutions tabled on the Ukraine war in the UNSC as well as the UNGA. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to both Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian president Vladimir Putin on multiple occasions on aspects such as the safe evacuation of Indian nationals and cessation of violence.

The PM has also suggested a direct conversation between Zelenskyy and Putin to assist in the attempts to broker peace. While clarifying that India won't violate sanctions by opting to buy discounted crude oil from Russia, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told a news conference on March 15, “But also think about where you want to stand when history books are written at this moment in time. Support for the Russian leadership is support for an invasion that obviously is having a devastating impact."