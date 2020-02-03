Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

'India & US Share Strong Ties', Says US Diplomat Marie Royce

General News

India and the United States share strong ties including exchange programs in every area that bind the two countries, says US Diplomat Marie Royce.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

India and the United States share strong ties including exchange programs in every area that bind the two countries said US Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) Marie Royce. She further said that it is very important to preserve India's antiquities and culture. "The reason I am here tonight is to celebrate Fulbright-Nehru (program) 70th anniversary promoting mutual understanding between our two countries. So, this created the people-to-people contact and make them (ties) even stronger,".

"Our ties were have never been this stronger. We are also doing a number of cultural programs here in India through our Ambassador Funds for Cultural Preservation. It is very important for us to protect India's antiquities and culture. We have an exchange program in every area. There are many ties that bind our two countries," Royce added.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP MLA STOKES CONTROVERSY
CHINMAYANAND GRANTED BAIL BY HC
NCP BASHES BJP MP ON GANDHI
SAIF ON 'LOVE AAJ KAL' TRAILER
OPPO RAISES SLOGANS AGAINST THAKUR
BABUL SUPRIYO: 'ISOLATED INCIDENTS'