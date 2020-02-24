India & US Working To Fight Terrorists & Their Ideology: Trump Details IS & Pak Crackdown

In his maiden visit to India since taking office, President Donald Trump spoke about Indo-US efforts to crack down on terrorism, addressing at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad. Claiming that ISIS was '100% destroyed', he stated that under his watch 'the monster Al Baghdadi' was killed. Talking about the need to protect one's border, he displayed US protectionism, stating that anyone coming to the US to hurt it citizens will 'pay a very very heavy price'.

PM Modi explains the meaning behind 'Namaste Trump' event; extolls Indo-US 'family' ties

Trump: 'ISIS is 100% destroyed'

" India and the US are united in defending citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Under my administration, we unleashed the full power of the American military on bloodthirsty killers of ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Today ISIS territorial caliphate is 100% destroyed and the monster known as Al Baghdadi is dead," he said.

He added, "In the US though we welcome all who share our values, our borders are closed to terrorists. Hence we are taking steps to screen people at the border and those who will try to hurt our citizens have to pay a very very heavy price. Every nation has the right to secure and control the border. Both countries are working to secure borders and fight terrorists and their ideology".

Donald Trump's visit LIVE updates: From Sachin to DDLJ, POTUS hails India at Motera

Trump: 'US-Pakistan relation a good one'

Calling US-Pakistan relations a 'very good one', a week after Pakistan escaped the FATF blacklist, he said that he was working to crack down on Pak-based terrorism. Claiming great progress in Pakistan's crackdown on terror, he said that the US was hopeful for greater stability in the region. Extolling US 'biggest military in the world', he announced the upcoming Indo-US defence deals worth $3 billion and hoped that the US would be India's premier defence partner.

"Hence we are working with Pakistan to crack down on terrorists operating on their soil. Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one and due to these efforts we are seeing big signs of progress with Pakistan. We are hopeful for greater stability in the region for the future of harmony for all nations of South Asia," he said.

President Donald Trump: India has been admired by the world for its 'Unity in Diversity'

He added, "Recently the US Army-Indian Armed forces conducted the first-ever joint land-air-water exercises which was something to behold and called it 'Tiger Triumph'. We make the greatest weapons including the best air defence system with armed and unarmed aerial vehicles. Tomorrow our representatives will sign a 3 billion dollars deal of Defence equipment and helicopters to the Indian Armed forces. The US should be India's premier Defence partner and will protect the Indo-Pacific regions for many generations to come."

Donald Trump hails Indian film industry's achievements, cites ‘DDLJ’, ‘Sholay’ amid cheers

Trump's India visit

Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump is currently on 36 hour trip to India on February 24-25. Trump - who was recently acquitted of impeachment by the US Senate, first visited the Sabarmati Ashram and then jointly addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium. After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before sundown and then return to Delhi. Trump and his delegation will hold dialogue with the Indian leadership on Thursday, before departing for the US.