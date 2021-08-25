In a huge revelation on Wednesday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat observed that the Indian government had anticipated the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. He was speaking at the 'The India-US Partnership: Securing the 21st Century' event organised by think tank Observer Research Foundation. Mentioning that only the timing of the Ashraf Ghani-led government's collapse had caught everyone by surprise, he stressed that India had already prepared contingency plans.

General Bipin Rawat remarked, "Everything that has happened was something that had been anticipated. Only the timelines have changed. From the Indian perspective, we were anticipating the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. We were concerned about how terror activities in Afghanistan could overflow into India. To that extent, our contingency planning had been ongoing and we were prepared for that. Yes, the timelines have certainly surprised us because we were anticipating this thing happening maybe a couple of months down the line. But it pretty much the same."

Refuting the claim that the terrorist outfit has evolved over the years, he added, "It is the same Taliban that was there 20 years ago. News reports and reports from the expatriates who have come from there are all telling us the kind of activities that the Taliban is into. All that has happened is that the partners have now changed".

"As far as Afghanistan is concerned, we will make sure that any activity which is likely to flow out of Afghanistan and then find its way into India will be dealt with in the manner in which we are dealing with terrorism in our country. And any support coming in from the Quad nations in at least identifying the terrorists and getting some intelligence inputs to fight this global war of terrorism, I think that will be welcome," the CDS stated, reaffirming India's no-nonsense approach towards terrorism. On this occasion, he also opined that the Indo-Pacific and the Afghanistan situation shouldn't be looked at from the same prism.

Here is the full interaction:

Taliban takes charge

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, at least 20 persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. The impasse over the formation of a government continues despite hectic parlays between the terror group and political leaders.

As per reports, the Taliban is likely to constitute a 12-member council to run Afghanistan. It may comprise Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Mullah Omar's son Mullah Mohammad Yaqub, Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, former president Hamid Karzai, ex-PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and High Council for National Reconciliation chairman Abdullah Abdullah among others. Moreover, speculation is rife that some of the Ministers in the erstwhile government might be accommodated in the new set-up.