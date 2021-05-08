India Appreciates Thailand's Gift Of Oxygen Concentrators & Cylinders Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday expressed gratitude to Thailand for its gift of 200 oxygen cylinders and 10 oxygen concentrators as well as the donation of another 100 oxygen cylinders and 60 oxygen concentrators by the Indian community there.

"A valued maritime partner in our extended neighbourhood. Appreciate the gift of 200 oxygen cylinders and 10 oxygen concentrators from our ASEAN partner Thailand. Also, value donation by the Indian community in of another 100 oxygen cylinders and 60 oxygen concentrators," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Saturday.

India gave special thanks to King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand for the gift of oxygen cylinders and concentrators from Thailand.

🇮🇳🇹🇭

A valued maritime partner in our extended neighbourhood. Appreciate gift of 200 oxygen cylinders & 10 oxygen concentrators from our ASEAN partner Thailand. Also value donation by Indian community in 🇹🇭 of another 100 oxygen cylinders & 60 oxygen concentrators. pic.twitter.com/CdRMzBwq7D — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 8, 2021

Earlier this month, Bagchi welcomed the gift of 15 oxygen concentrators from the ASEAN partner and thanked the Indian community for donating another 15 oxygen concentrators in times of crisis.

Global support pours in for India

Several countries have stepped forward to help India as it battled the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. India has received medical assistance from the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Israel in the form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, raw materials for vaccines as well as PPE kits. A total of 318 oxygen concentrators were received from the US on Tuesday. Canada offered 10 million USD to the Indian Red Cross to facilitate essential goods and medical equipment to the country.

The sudden surge in COVID-19 cases has crippled the country's healthcare system, as it faces a shortage of essential drugs, medical oxygen and other supplies needed for Coronavirus patients. India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry. With this, the country has recorded over 4 lakh daily cases for the third consecutive day. The cumulative number of cases in the country has now gone up to 2,18,92,676.

(With inputs from agency)