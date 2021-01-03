India Approves 2 COVID Vaccines: Amit Shah, JP Nadda Hail Frontline Worker & Scientists

With two Indian vaccines receiving a nod by DCGI for emergency use, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the development a 'momentous achievement' for India, saluting the scientists of the country for making the country proud. The Home Minister also called the 'Made in India' vaccines, 'a gamechanger' in boosting India's vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, expressing gratitude towards the frontlines workers for serving humanity during the pandemic times.

A momentous achievement for India!



DCGI has granted approval to COVID vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech.



I salute our very talented and hardworking scientists for making India proud.



Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji for striving towards a COVID free India. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 3, 2021

Visionary leadership can make a huge difference.



Time and again, we have seen a New India eager to innovate & help the humanity during crisis. The approval to Made in India vaccines will prove to be a game changer in boosting PM @NarendraModi’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 3, 2021

We heartily thank our scientists, doctors, medical staff, security personnel and all Corona warriors who dedicatedly served humanity during these testing times.



Nation will always remain grateful to them for their selfless service towards mankind. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 3, 2021

BJP National President JP Nadda also called the development 'a defining and historic moment' for India, congratulating the doctors and scientists for making this possible.

"DCGI's approval for emergency use of two indigenous vaccines to protect against Covid is a defining and historic moment for the country's health. The country has established a new dimension under the leadership of Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. Many congratulations to all scientists and doctors," said JP Nadda.

"The amazing work that is being done under PM Modi's leadership will be memorable. India has turned into a global health center. Modiji brought together every section of the country to prepare to fight Covid. A tribute to the doctors, police, and sanitation workers dedicated to public service day and night," he added.

श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में जो अद्भूत कार्य हो रहे हैं, वो चिरस्मरणीय रहेंगे।भारत वैश्विक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र मे बदल गया है।मोदी जी ने देश के हर वर्ग को एक साथ लाकर कोविड से लड़ाई के लिए तैयार किया। दिन-रात जनसेवा के कार्य को समर्पित डॉक्टर्स,पुलिस और सफाई कर्मियों को नमन। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 3, 2021

कोविड से बचाव के लिए दो स्वदेशी टीकों के इमरजेंसी इस्तेमाल के लिए DCGI की मंजूरी मिलना देश के स्वास्थ्य जगत के लिए निर्णायक और ऐतिहासिक क्षण है। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में देश ने आज एक नया आयाम स्थापित किया है। सभी वैज्ञानिकों और डॉक्टर्स को बहुत बधाई। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 3, 2021

Vaccines of SII & Bharat Biotech approved for emergency use

Earlier in the day, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani announced that the vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) had been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation.

The massive development comes a day after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) made recommendations to the DCGI to grant permission for restricted emergency use of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's vaccines.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was a matter of great pride that not one but two COVID-19 vaccines developed in India had been granted emergency approval. "It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfill the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion," tweeted PM Modi.

