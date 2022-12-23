India Approves First-ever Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine INCOVACC: Here's How And Where To Get It

India on Friday approved its first-ever nasal COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, for public use. The development came after the Union Health Ministry approved the use of Made-in-India iNCOVACC as a booster dose for all above the age of 18 years.

Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine will be a needle-less shot and will be India’s first such booster dose. As of now, the vaccine will be administered to only those above 18 years. Pricing of the vaccine will be decided soon. The vaccine will be made available in private hospitals.

COVID-19 nasal vaccine: How and where to get it?

iNCOVACC, the world's first nasal COVID vaccine, will be available as a COVID heterologous booster dose with two drops in a dose. The heterogenous booster dose vaccine will be available on CoWIN and will be administered under the Indian government's vaccination drive.

The government is yet to announce the price of the nasal COVID-19 vaccine. However, the pricing will be released soon after the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company makes a proposal to the government.

As of now, Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine will be only available in private centres.

iNCOVACC: Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID vaccine

In September, the Drugs Controller General of India approved iNCOVACC, the Made-in-India COVID nasal vaccine for restricted use in emergency situations for those above 18 as a heterologous booster dose.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has lauded the iNCOVACC after the nasal vaccine received the emergency-use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India and said the vaccine could go a long way to help the world bring the pandemic under control.