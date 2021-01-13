India, Arab League Pledge To Fight Against Terrorism And Discuss Freedom On Navigation

During the third senior officials meeting of Arab-India Cooperation Forum which was held on Tuesday, India and Arab League states have vowed to deepen cooperation against terrorism and ensure freedom of navigation and maritime security. During this meeting, the officials recalled the historic ties between the two nations and also underlined the contribution of the commercial and cultural ties binding the two sides together.

Secretary (CPV & OIA) and Assistant Foreign Minister & Permanent Representative of Egypt to League of Arab States co-chaired the third Senior Officials Meeting of Arab-India Cooperation Forum and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the framework of the Forum. pic.twitter.com/W13dlSaP6X — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) January 12, 2021

The statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that during the meeting, the senior officials discussed the issues of mutual concern on both regional and international levels, emphasizing the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination mechanisms between the two sides, in a way that serves mutual interests and maintains regional and international peace and security.

The MEA said, "They reiterated the need for political solutions to regional issues and crises in the Middle East, according to relevant international legitimacy resolutions and relevant agreements and references, particularly the Palestinian Issue, the crises in Syria, Libya and Yemen, and underscored the need for cooperation in combating terrorism and ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security, according to the principles of international law."

On the Covid-19 pandemic, India and the pan-Arab world discussed the ongoing collaboration in the fields of diagnostics and treatment and exchanged views on respective national approaches to post-Covid economic recovery. Both the countries agreed on early scheduling of the joint activities of the Forum, including the 3rd Session of Arab-India Cultural Festival, the Symposium on Arab-India Cooperation in the field of Energy, the 1st Arab-India University Presidents Conference, the 2nd Symposium on Arab-India Cooperation in the field of Media, and the 6th Session of Arab-India Partnership Conference.

This meeting was co-chaired by Secretary (CPV&OIA) Sanjay Bhattacharyya and Assistant Foreign Minister and Permanent Representative of Egypt to the League of Arab States Ambassador Nigamed Abu-Kl-Kheir. The senior officials from the Arab States and India along with general Secretariat of the League of Arab States also participated in the meeting.

