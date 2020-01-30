India Art Fair To Promote South Asian Art, Here's Everything You Need To Know

With 81 exhibitors bringing over 500 artists from 20 cities across the globe, the 12th edition of India Art Fair is all set to open on Friday at the NSIC grounds in Okhla. This year, 70 per cent of the fair space has been dedicated to Indian art galleries in a bid to promote South Asian Art.

Contemporary art galleries

The fair will feature its customary diverse selection of contemporary art galleries like Chemould Prescott Road, Chatterjee & Lal, Jhaveri Contemporary, Experimenter, GallerySke among others, alongside galleries like DAG, Dhoomimal Gallery, and Crayon Art Gallery that will present exceptional historical pieces from the region’s leading modernists.

The new entrants at the gallery from India Art Explore (New Delhi), Arts of the Earth (New Delhi), Gallery White (Vadodara), Pichvai Tradition & Beyond (New Delhi) will be participating in the fair along with International debuts of Saskia Fernando Gallery (Colombo, Sri Lanka), PSM (Berlin, Germany), Marc Straus (New York, USA) and Gallery Tableau (Seoul, South Korea).

Fair director Jagdip Jagpal, while speaking to a news agency said they had added artist workshops this year to enable people to interact with the artists. She added that this year they’ve extended the number of participating artists in our programme, and they’ve also introduced workshops for people to sort of learn for themselves about the practice of creating a certain type of things.

Leading cultural organisations and foundations like Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), Foundation for Indian Contemporary Art (FICA), Inlaks India Foundation (New Delhi) and Korean Cultural Centre India will exhibit under the fair’s ''Institutions'' segment. Also showcasing in this section will be Noida-based Swaraj Art Archive that will shine a spotlight on early 20th century artworks from India. The fair will continue for three days and will close on Sunday.

