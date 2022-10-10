India Asks Canada To Stop Khalistan Referendum Scheduled On Nov 6; 'farcical Exercise'

India has called on Canada to stop the Khalistan referendum scheduled to be held on November 6. The referendum is being organised by the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group. A senior Foreign Ministry official has contacted a senior High Commission official of Canada and stated that the referendum would pose a challenge to India's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Sputnik reported citing media reports The Indian Embassy in Canada will raise also the issue with Global Affairs, Canada next week.

Notably, the first referendum was organized in Brampton on September 19. On October 22, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that it is "unfortunate" that objectionable developments are allowed in a friendly nation. He stated that India has conveyed concerns at different levels of the Canadian government. Speaking at a press briefing, Bagchi stressed that India expects such activities will not take place in Canada. He further said that the Ministry of External Affairs has also issued an advisory on how anti-India activities are rising in Canada and how they pose a risk to Indians. Bagchi underscored that they should not forget the Kanishka bomb blast and stressed that the bombings can also get linked to similar activities.

"It is very unfortunate that such things are being allowed in a friendly country," Arindam Bagchi said. "We have obviously conveyed different levels to the Canadian government. We expect that there should not be such developments or such activities, we have also issued an advisory on how anti-India activity is increasing in that country and how much risk can be there for us Indians in such things," he added.

Arindam Bagchi calls referendums a 'farcical exercise'

Earlier on September 22, Arindam Bagchi said that they find it "deeply objectionable that politically motivated exercises by extremist elements are allowed to take place in a friendly country." He made the remarks in response to a question about the Khalistan referendum. Terming the referendum a "farcical exercise," Bagchi said that these activities are being carried out by the "extremists and radical elements" supporting the Khalistan referendum in Canada. He stressed that they find it "deeply objectionable" that "politically motivated exercises" are being allowed in a friendly nation. He emphasised that the issue has been raised with the Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels. According to MEA spokesperson Bagchi, the Canadian government has reiterated that they respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity and will not recognize the referendums.

Indian High Commission in Canada condemns vandalism of Bhagvad Gita park

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the vandalism of the Bhagavad Gita park in Toronto. The Indian High Commission described the incident as a "hate crime" and called for an investigation. The statement of MEA came after vandalism took place in a freshly inaugurated Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign in Brampton, Canada, according to ANI. The Commission took note of the incident and urged Canadian authorities to look into it and act immediately.

