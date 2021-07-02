India Asks Pakistan To Investigate Drone Activity Over High Commission In Islamabad

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday slammed Pakistan in the wake of the drone attack on Jammu Airbase and also the drone activity over the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Speaking at the MEA briefing, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Pakistan should take credible action against terrorist networks and proxies operating from its territories. The statement by MEA comes at a time when J&K DGP Dilbag Singh hinted that Pakistan-based terrorist organisation LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) is behind the Jammu drone attack.

"All countries must take credible action against terrorism, including by putting an end to cross border movement of terrorists, ending terrorist safe havens and infrastructure and their financing channel. In this regard, we call upon Pakistan to take credible verifiable irreversible action against terrorist networks and proxies operating from territories under its control and to bring the perpetrators of terror attacks including the 26 Movember Mumbai attack and the Pathankot attack to justice," MEA spokesperson said.

Responding to media queries, he also gave elaborate details on the drone activity over the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and demanded Pakistan to conduct an investigation into it.

"A drone was spotted on June 26 over the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. This has been taken up officially with the Government of Pakistan. We expect Pakistan to investigate the incident and prevent recurrence of such breach of security," Bagchi said.

Drone attack on Jammu Airbase

Incidentally (or planned), the drone activity over Indian High Commission in Islamabad occurred hours before the twin blasts took place at Jammu Airbase which were carried out with the help of drones. On the intervening night of June 26 and 27, two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes inflicting minor injuries on two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel. The probe so far has called the attacks 'a well-planned conspiracy to target national aerial assets and challenge the national security' of the country. Although no damage has been caused to Indian aerial assets, Air Force personnel suffered minor injuries.

Moreover, sources have said that the drone sighting over the Indian High Commission in Islamabad was allegedly trying to capture the details of a diplomatic event held at the Indian High Commission.

Increase in drone sighting

After the Jammu airbase attacks, three more drone activities were reported in the UT on June 29-30 near vital security installations in Jammu. Another Pakistan drone was spotted entering the Indian territory at the International Border (IB) in the Arnia area of the Jammu district by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Friday. After 5-6 rounds of firing by the BSF troops, the drone's movement shifted towards Pakistan's territory.

To counter the Pakistani drone activities, the Indian Army has installed an electro-optic drone system in Poonch and Rajouri sectors near the LoC. As per reports, the new anti-drone system cuts off the signal from its parent control or operator and uses a laser to bring down drones at a distance of 1.5 kilometres by disrupting its communications system.