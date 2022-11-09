India Asserts Commitment To Protecting Human Rights Ahead Of Report Review At UNHRC

The Ministry of External Affairs of India stated that the nation's report explaining its efforts to advance and protect human rights will be reviewed on Thursday, November 10, in Geneva as part of a system through which United Nations members assess each other's performance in this area. Besides this, MEA said, “India plays an active role in global promotion and protection of human rights.”

MEA announced in a statement that the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva will host the 41st Session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group from November 7 to 18. Further, India's National Report for the 4th UPR Cycle would be examined during this session.

Further, the statement read, “Our strong commitment for the welfare of the entire humanity, inspired by our civilisational ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘the world is one family’, provides a foundation on which our constitutional and legal framework for human rights has been built”. According to the MEA, India has cooperated positively with UNHRC members and other UN member states to advance and defend human rights around the world.

India has placed a strong focus on communication among all stakeholders

The statement added that India has placed a strong focus on communication, participation, and collaboration among all stakeholders. India has even emphasised the importance of governments in upholding their duties under human rights obligations.

In addition to this, MEA highlighted, “We have endeavoured to build consensus in the council on various issues on its agenda and we have participated in deliberations in the council in a constructive manner”.

It is pertinent to mention that the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta is leading the Indian group. As per MEA, Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma, Permanent Representative of India Indra Mani Pandey, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, and senior representatives from the Ministries of External Affairs, Home Affairs, Women and Child Development, Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Rural Development, and NITI Aayog are among the officials who will be a part of the Indian delegation.

The National Report of India was filed on August 5, 2022, which highlights the nation's efforts to promote and defend human rights, including the adoption of recommendations made during India's third Universal Periodic Review cycle in 2017. After extensive discussions with a range of stakeholders, including members of the judiciary, a national human rights institution, academia, civil society groups and the general public, India's report was created in partnership with the National Law University in Delhi.

India strongly supports the Universal Periodic Assessment (UPR), according to the MEA, which also underlined that it is a special peer-review procedure of the Human Rights Council under which UN member states. Due to its universality, constructive and consultative stance, and emphasis on communication and collaboration among member states, it has become one of the most effective human rights institutions, according to the MEA.