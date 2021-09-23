India Asserts High Standards Of Veracity Of Vaccine Certificates; Backs Mutual Recognition

As the United Kingdom continues to discriminate against India's vaccination certificate, India on Thursday asserted that the Indian certification maintains the highest standards of veracity and technology with QR codes. Assuaging UK's 'concerns' over India's Co-WIN certification, India has sought mutual recognition with other countries. While UK has 'recognised' India's Covishield vaccine, it is sorting out technical certification issues with Co-WIN developers.

India assures of CoWIN's veracity to UK

Expressing concerns regarding CoWIN, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis said, "We're clear Covishield is not a problem. We have been having detailed technical discussions regarding certification, with the builders of the CoWIN app and the NHS app, about both apps. They're happening at a rapid pace, to ensure that both countries mutually recognise the vaccine certificates issued by each other".

On Wednesday, PM Modi batted for the same at the Global COVID summit hosted by US President Joe Biden. Talking about India's open-source software Co-WIN for the vaccination drive, PM Modi urged nations to keep supply chains of the raw materials open. India and South Africa has urged the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to greenlight the TRIPS waiver - which will enable members to not grant or enforce patents on their vaccines.

PM Modi stressed, "In the spirit of sharing, India has made COWIN and many other digital solutions available freely and open-source software. We also need to focus on addressing the pandemic’s economic effects. To that end, international travel should be made easier, through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates".

India-UK tussle over vaccines

UK has faced massive backlash from Indians after its new travel regulations which mandate countries including UAE, India, Turkey, Jordan, Thailand, Russia will be treated as unvaccinated. Passengers who aren’t recognized as being fully vaccinated with authorized vaccines and certificates under England’s international travel rules will still have to take a pre-departure test, a day 2 and day 8 PCR test, and self-isolate for 10 days. Amid backlash, UK revised its travel advisory accepting Covishield as an 'approved vaccine', but Indians will still have to undergo mandatory quarantine upon their arrival as the advisory has not mentioned India as a country with a recognised public healthy body giving certification. India has administered over 73 crore Covishield doses till date.