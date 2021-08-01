India Assumes Presidency Of UN Security Council For August, Focus On Counter-terrorism

India assumed the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council on Sunday, August 1, and during the month, it would hold landmark events in three important areas: maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism. TS Tirumurti, India's UN Ambassador, has expressed gratitude to France for all of its assistance to India during its stint in the Security Council.

India assumes presidency of The UNSC

"India has just assumed the presidency of The UN Security Council on 1st August. India and France enjoy historical and close relations. I thank France for all the support which they've given us during our stint in the Security Council," said TS Tirumurti.

Tirumurti added, "Security Council will also have on its agenda several important meetings including Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, & the Middle East. Security Council will also be adopting important resolutions on Somalia, Mali, & UN Interim Force in Lebanon."

India has just assumed the presidency of The UN Security Council on 1st August. India and France enjoy historical and close relations. I thank France for all the support which they've given us during our stint in the Security Council: Ambassador of India to UN, TS Tirumurti pic.twitter.com/ongt8ujLz4 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

On the first working day of India's Presidency, Monday, August 2, Tirumurti will deliver a hybrid news briefing at the United Nations headquarters on the Council's monthly program. According to a UN schedule, Tirumurti will also offer a briefing on the Council's work for the month to UN member nations that are not members of the Council.

On the eve of India taking over the rotating Presidency of the powerful 15-nation UN organisation, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, said in a video message "It is a singular honour for us to be presiding over the Security Council the same month when we are celebrating our 75th Independence Day."

On January 1, 2021, India began a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. The August presidency would be India's first as a non-permanent member of the Security Council during its term of 2021-22. In December of next year, India will take over as chairman of the Council for the final month of its two-year term. India will host high-level signature events in three important areas including maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism, during its Presidency.

India to preside over the UNSC

Tirumurti said in a video message on Saturday that maritime security is a top priority for India, and that the Security Council should adopt a holistic approach to the issue. "Given our long and pioneering role in peacekeeping, it is a matter"near to our hearts." India will focus on how to improve the safety of peacekeepers, particularly via the use of better technology, as well as how to bring perpetrators of crimes against peacekeepers to justice, he said.

India will continue to keep the spotlight on counterterrorism as a country that has been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism. Tirumurti stated that in the last seven months of India's presidency of the UN, "we have taken a principled and forward-looking position on various issues. We have been unafraid of shouldering responsibilities. We have been proactive. We have focused on issues of our priority. We have made efforts to bridge the different voices within the Council to ensure that the Council comes together and speaks in one voice on a variety of important issues of the day. This is what we will bring into our Presidency."

(With agency inputs)

Picture Credit: ANI