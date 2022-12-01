India Assumes UN Security Council December Presidency; Here's What's On Agenda

India on Thursday assumed the monthly rotating Presidency of the United Nations Security Council. This is the second time in its two-year tenure as an elected member of the UNSC (2021-2022) that New Delhi will assume the Presidency of the Council, having assumed it earlier in August 2021.

Under India's December Presidency of the Security Council, two signature events at the Ministerial level will be held on December 14 and 15 on reformed multilateralism and counter-terrorism respectively. The events will be chaired by Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

On December 14, India will be holding a High-Level Open Debate on the theme – "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism" at the Security Council in New York.

"New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism (NORMS) envisages reforms in the current multilateral architecture with the UN at its centre to make it more representative and fit for purpose. This Open Debate is intended to encourage UN Member States to take this important conversation forward by deliberating on the elements of a new orientation for multilateralism and on how best to move forward in this regard in a time-bound manner. The briefers for this event will be H.E. Mr. Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General and H.E. Mr. Csaba Korosi, President of the General Assembly," an official statement said.

The other signature event planned for India's December UNSC Presidency is the High-level briefing on the theme "Threats to International Peace and Security Caused by Terrorist Acts: Global Approach to Counter Terrorism - Challenges and Way Forward" on December 15.

"Realising that the threat of terrorism is grave, universal and transnational in character, this briefing intends to underscore the necessity of collective and coordinated efforts to combat the menace of terrorism," the statement said.

Apart from two signature events in December, UNSC would also witness briefings and consultations on some critically important files, including Syria and Yemen [Middle East], the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission In Sudan (UNITAMS), UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD), United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in The Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), Middle East among others.

A briefing and consultation on Afghanistan (United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan [UNAMA]) are also scheduled to be held on December 20.