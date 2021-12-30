‘India At 10,000 COVID Cases Daily From 26 Dec’: Health Ministry Warns Amid Omicron Surge

Considering the rising number of COVID cases in India, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, December 30, addressed a press briefing on the country's preparedness, actions taken, and updates on coronavirus infections. According to the Health Ministry report, to date, 22 states/UTs across India has reported a total of 961 cases of Omicron variant of which 320 patients have recovered.

Joint secretary, Union Health Ministry, Luv Agarwal, said:

On average, India reported more than 8,000 cases per day last week. Overall case positivity rate stands at 0.92%. From December 26 onwards, the country has been reporting 10,000 daily cases.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 10% weekly positivity rate has been observed in eight districts including six districts from Mizoram, one from Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal. In 14 districts, the weekly case positivity rate is between 5% and 10%.

Some of the emerging states of concern including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, and Gujarat are witnessing an increase in weekly cases and positivity rates.

Briefing on the country's COVID situation, the Health Ministry informed that India's active caseload currently stands at 82,402, In the past week, more than 8,000 average daily new cases were recorded, and more than 10,000 daily cases were recorded after 33 days.

India's vaccination drive

Approximately 90% of the adult population in India has been vaccinated with the first dose against coronavirus infections, as per the Union Health Ministry. To date, the country has administered a total of 1,44,40,40,665 COVID vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Providing details on providing precautionary COVID vaccine dose to people above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities, the Health Ministry said, "Govt will send SMS to the eligible elderly population to remind them for taking the precautionary dose that starts from January 10". It is also mentioned that the registration & appointment process for vaccination of children & precaution doses can be done on Co-Win. While the availability of onsite registration is now open.

Speaking of treatment for the Omicron variant, Dr Balram Bhargava said that the treatment guidelines for earlier variants and currently circulating strains will remain the same. Stating that the majority of the Indians have received either of the two vaccines, the ICMR chief said, "Some vaccinated individuals had a prior symptomatic infection and some had asymptomatic infection".

Dr Balram Bhargava stated, "All COVID vaccines, whether they are from India, Israel, US, Europe, UK, or China, are primarily disease-modifying. They don't prevent infection. The precautionary dose is primarily to mitigate the severity of infection, hospitalization, & death".

Health Ministry on conducting political rallies

Speaking of violation of COVID-related protocol during political rallies amid rising coronavirus infections, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul said, "It is in the domain of the Election Commission and it is not the right forum to take up this issue." He urged the people of the country to stay calm while being prepared, responsible, and disciplined of the situation.

ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava has advised people to wear masks despite being vaccinated, and mass gatherings should be avoided. And if infected, home isolation remains an important pillar.

Omicron hits 121 countries across the world

As of date, more than three lakh Omicron cases and 59 deaths have been reported in 121 countries in just one month. South Africa, the UK, the USA, and France are the countries with a high presence of the Omicron variant.

According to WHO, the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of 2-3 days. As per the early data from the UK, South Africa, and Denmark, when compared to Delta variant, there is a reduced risk of hospitalisation for the Omicron.

(Image: @ANI/Twitter)