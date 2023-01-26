India At 74: ICAR Tableau Display marks Int'l Year Of Millets; Depicts Flourishing Crops

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Tableau highlighted the theme International Year of Millets 2023 as one of the special attractions at the 74th Republic Day parade on the newly-renovated Kartavya Path on Thursday, January 26. The tableau displayed by ICAR depicted the flourishing crops of jowar, bajra, ragi, kutki and sanwa. The tractor in front of the tableau was decorated with a rangoli using millet grains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a resolution for the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets which was supported by 72 countries at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). This was followed by the UNGA's announcement of 2023 as the International Year of Millets and which has officially kicked off on January 1, 2023. Also, with India holding the presidency for G20 this year, the significance of this particular tableau is much more than ever. For Group of 20, global and regional food security has been one of the priority agendas for many years now.

Millet is a common term used for small-seeded grasses that are often called Nutri-cereals. Some of them are sorghum (jowar), pearl millet (bajra), finger millet (ragi), little millet (kutki), foxtail millet (kakun), proso millet (cheena), barnyard millet (sawa), and kodo millet (kodon). Millets are now being promoted as 'Super food'.

India's Millets trade and production

India is known as a global leader in the production of millet with a 2.5 million hectares area and has a share of more than 15% of the world's total production. The states that produce millet are Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. India exported millet products worth $34.32 million during 2021-2022. Whereas in the year 2020- 2021, India exported millets worth $26.97 million against $28.5 million in 2019-2020. India's major millet exporting countries are UAE, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Oman, Egypt, Tunisia, Yemen, the UK, and the US.

