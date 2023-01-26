India At 74: In A First, 3 Women & 6 Men Agniveers March At R-Day Parade On Kartavya Path

In a first, during the 74th Republic Day parade that took place on the Kartavya path on January 26, three women and six men Agniveers marched as a part of the Naval Contingent.

Notably, the training for the recruits inducted as Agniveers under the new defence recruitment scheme - Agnipath - began across the country in the first week of January 2023.

#RepublicDay2023 | Naval Contingent of 144 young sailors

144 sailors led by Lt Cdr Disha Amrith. For the first time three Women and 6 Men Agniveers marching.



Agniveers march in Republic Day parade

The Agnipath scheme was launched in June 2022 and the training for the first batch of Agniveers began in January 2023. For the first time, the Agniveers participated and marched at the Republic Day parade on the Kartavya path, in which three women and six men Agniveers were included as a part of the Naval Contingent of 144 young sailors led by Lt Cdr Disha Amrith.

Notably, there were multiple incidents of violence across the country after the launch of the Agnipath scheme by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over concerns that certain modalities of the scheme will leave the recruits (Agniveers) with an uncertain future.

Agnipath scheme

The Agniveers after the completion of the six-month training, will serve for the next 3.5 years. Subsequently, one-fourth or 25% of the Agniveers will be re-employed for 15 more years on the basis of their merit, intent and the requirements of the organisation.

The rest of the recruited Agniveers or 75% would be given a retirement package called ‘Seva Nidhi’.

The Agnipath recruitment scheme basically tries to combine the key elements of experience and youth to recruit personnel below officer rank (PBOR).

