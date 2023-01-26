As India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26, Republic Media Network spoke to the students of Sainik School from Rayang Military Station in Arunachal Pradesh. Hailing the Indian army on the occasion of Republic Day, the students said that taking inspiration from the Indian army, they are bracing themselves to protect the nation.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, one of the students of Sainik School said, “From childhood I was inspired by the Indian army. It is my dream to become an army officer. I want to achieve it.”

Another student, who was from Pasighat, told Republic TV, “I love our army. Since my childhood days, I have looked up to army personnel as a source of inspiration. Moreover, Indian army is not just a profession, it's a way of life.”

PM Modi extends wishes on 74th Republic Day

Extending his greeting to the citizens on the occasion of Republic day, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Many wishes for Republic Day. This time this occasion is also special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!"

Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2023

Apart from PM Modi, many other political leaders and ministers of the country wished the country on the occasion of Republic Day.

"Warm greetings to all our citizens on the joyous occasion of 74th Republic Day. Republic Day provides an opportunity to reaffirm our faith in the age-old civilisational values enshrined in our Constitution," Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted.

Wishing everyone on the 74th Republic Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. Today, I salute all those freedom fighters, constitution makers and brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to liberate, strengthen and protect the country."

Taking to Twitter, BJP national presdient JP Nadda wrote, "Best wishes to all the countrymen on the 74th Republic Day. Our democracy becoming progressive and mature should create a sense of duty, opportunity and equality in the heart of every person of India. I bow down to all the great personalities dedicated to our unity, integrity and sovereignty."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished the citizens. "Many many congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on Republic Day. In a Republic, the rule of the people and the people is the most important thing. Our freedom fighters have given a lot of sacrifices for the establishment of republic in India. Now it is the responsibility of all of us to strengthen our republic," he tweeted.