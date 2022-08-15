India At 75: History & Significance Of The Beating Retreat Ceremony At Attari-Wagah Border

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day of India, Pakistani Rangers officers were seen wishing and exchanging gifts with India's Border Security Forces (BSF) officers on Monday, August 15 at the iconic Attari-Wagah border.

Meanwhile, a Beating Retreat ceremony took place on Sunday, August 14 at the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab's Amritsar. The conduct of the ritual has been a daily military exercise for India's BSF and Pakistan Rangers since 1959. The Beating Retreat ceremony is an iconic tradition in which the National Flags of both India and Pakistan are lowered at the border just before dusk.

#WATCH | The beating retreat ceremony underway at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on the eve of #IndependenceDay2022 https://t.co/vepkjbEr6F — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

The grand ceremony that takes place at the Attari-Wagah Border on the eve of Independence Day on August 14, definitely deserves a visit. Notably, it is one of those India-Pakistan borders that witnessed the horrors of partition, and one that has seen people crossing the border from one country to another. The Wagah border was formed in Punjab when Cyril Radcliffe drew the lines for the creation of borders to demarcate the division between India and newly-formed Pakistan.

Wagah Border ceremony

The age-old ceremony between the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers is being conducted since 1959 as a showcase of the harmony between the two nations. Just about two hours prior to sunset, this ceremony takes place at the gates of the two nations near the border that connect and divide India and its neighbour Pakistan. The Beating Retreat and the lowering of flags is witnessed by a large audience every day.

The ceremony is a 30-minutes drill in which the National flags of the two countries are lowered in order to formally close the border between the two nations till sunrise. The ceremony starts with an elaborate parade conducted by Indian and Pakistani soldiers. Then, the opening of the gates at the border and the lowering of the national flags on both sides take place. Both sides conduct the ceremony with perfectly coordinated movements. After the flags are folded, soldiers from both sides shake hands and the gates are closed, marking the end of the ceremony.

Notably, in August 2017, India constructed a 110-meter flagpole in Attari, the Indian side of the Wagah Border. In response to this, Pakistan built a 122-meter flagpole on their side, making it one of the tallest flagpoles in South Asia. While the flagpole on the Indian side is the highest in the country.

Image: PTI