India At 75: PM Modi Hails Tribal Community; 'freedom Inspired Them To Die For Matrubhumi'

As India celebrated 75 years of Independence on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered people from the tribal community. Hailing the tribal community for their incomparable sacrifices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there are innumerable names from the section who became the voice of the freedom struggle.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day, PM Modi said that the nation cannot forget people from the tribal community who lived and died for ‘mathrubumi’ (motherland).

During his address, PM Modi said, “When we speak of freedom struggle, we can't forget the tribal community. Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Govind Guru - there are innumerable names who became the voice of the freedom struggle & inspired tribal community to live & die for mathrubhumi.”

PM Modi recalls sacrifices of freedom fighters

Further in his speech, the leader hailed the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. PM Modi said, "We are reaching new heights with new determination and new enthusiasm. The citizens are thankful to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty.”

Stressing on the role of women in the country’s freedom struggle, PM Modi said, “Every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Mahal," the Prime Minister said. Further, he maintained that the citizens must be proud of their heritage and must aim to fly higher while being connected to their roots.

Independence Day celebrations

On August 15, India celebrated 75 years of independence with full fervour. A swirl of saffron, white and green engulfed the country as the Tricolour decked houses, shops, and public establishments, and echoes of 'Jana Gana Mana' resonated far and wide. On this day in 1947, India, after years of struggle and sacrifices from its numerous brave freedom fighters, ended nearly two centuries of British rule.

The British, who ruled the country, first, under the East India Company, and then directly under the Crown, obliterated not only the country’s art but also created a self-sufficient economy at the cost of its colonies. However, after years of struggle and several sacrifices, India finally redeemed its freedom and sovereignty in the year 1947.