India At 75: PM Modi Highlights 'Panchpran' For Next 25 Years; Lists Resolves & Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on Monday where he laid the 'panchpran'- India's 5 resolves for the next 25 years. With the nation celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, PM Modi urged the citizens to take a pledge for a 'Viksat Bharat', wipe out a slavery mentality, and take pride in their cultural heritage.

PM Modi stated that for the coming 25 years, Indians need to focus their strength, resolve, and potential on 'Panchpran'. "Experience has shown that when all of us take a pledge and walk forward, we can achieve our goals. Be it renewable energy, new medical colleges, or others, the speed has increased a lot in every sector. This is why in the next 25 years, we will take big pledges," said PM Modi, laying down his first pledge for a 'Viksat Bharat'.

'Panchpran' for 2047:

1. Big goals, big resolves for 'Viksat Bharat'

2. Wipe out all slave mentality

3. Take pride in Indian culture & legacy

4. Unity among all Indians

5. Fulfill duties as a citizen

In coming years,we've to focus on 'Panchpran'- First, to move forward with bigger resolves & resolve of developed India; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third,be proud of our legacy; Fourth,strength of unity& Fifth,duties of citizens which includes the PM and CMs: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/RgzPnAOuxy — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

PM Modi takes on slavery mentality

"Second is the slave mentality... for how long will we live by the certificates given by other countries? At any cost, we do not need to pretend to be like others. We need freedom from the slavery inside us and from servility. I hope that the way the new National Education Policy has been made, the churning with which it has been made, has been made by compiling the flow of ideas of various people. India's education policy has been made related to the soil," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister added that Indians also needed to be proud of every language, whether they spoke or understood it or not. "We have seen that sometimes our talents get tied in the shackles of language," said the PM.

He further elaborated, "The third pran shakti is to have pride on our cultural heritage. When we will be attached to our soil, then only can we fly high. And then we can offer solutions to the world as well. The country today is influenced by our culture. We are connected with nature and today the world is facing the problem of the environment. We have a way to solve the problems of global warming. For this we have the heritage which our ancestors have given us."

Today, the world is talking about Holistic Healthcare. They look at India's Yoga and Ayurveda when they refer to Holistic Healthcare. This is the heritage that we are offering to the world.#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/idPpljfnJg — BJP (@BJP4India) August 15, 2022

All citizens need to have an 'India First' mentality: PM Modi

"The fourth is unity. We need to celebrate the diversity of such a big nation. No one is above anyone. All our one and this feeling is important. In homes, this starts with the equality of a son and daughter. All citizens need to have an 'India First' mentality which will tie all of us together," he stated.

"Last is the duties of a citizen. We have to lay emphasis on the duties of a citizen for a nation. When dreams are large, when resolves are large, the effort also has to be bigger," he added.