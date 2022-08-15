Last Updated:

India At 75: PM Modi, Union Ministers & CMs Extend Greetings On 76th Independence Day

This year to mark 75 years of independence, the Govt has organised several events including Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, with the theme 'Nation First, Always First'

Gloria Methri
As India marks 75 years of independence, wishes and tributes have poured in from across the nation. Early this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on "very special Independence day" while President Droupadi Murmu delivered her maiden address to the nation on the eve of the 76th Independence Day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah bowed to the freedom fighters who gave India the "sunrise of freedom" and saluted the brave soldiers who sacrificed everything for the defense of the country. "Today is a day to be proud of India's culture, vibrant democratic tradition, and achievements of 75 years," he said in a tweet.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Smriti Irani, Mansukh Mandaviya, Pralhad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan, and many others greeted the citizens as August 15 celebrations commenced. Wishes were also extended by Chief Ministers and leaders from across states and parties. 

76th Independence Day

August 15, 1947, was the day when India marked its Independence from British rule, which is indelible in history and in people's collective memories. On this day, India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi after 200 years of oppressive rule, following which, on Independence Day every year, the Prime Minister hoists the National Flag at the Red Fort and also addresses the nation.

This year, to mark 75 years of independence, the Indian government has organised several events including Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, with the theme 'Nation First, Always First'. Not only this, but the govt has also aimed to hoist 20 crore Tricolours. 

