India At UN expresses Concerns Over Taliban Attempt To Strip More Rights Away From Women

India at the UN expressed its concerns over Afghan women having virtually no rights because of decrees by the Taliban. India on Thursday called upon fellow members of the UN not to look away when the basic human rights of lakhs of Afghan women were being trampled. Deputy Permanent Representative at the UNSC (United Nations Security Council), Ambassador R. Ravindra, debate on women, peace and security said, "The world cannot look the other way when the rights of women and minorities are being trampled upon. There has been an increasing attempt towards removing women from public life in Afghanistan. We call for women and minorities to be included in Afghanistan’s future and their rights fully respected, as affirmed in UNSCR 2593". India at UN Tweeted: "Watch : Ambassador R. Ravindra, Deputy Permanent Representative speaks at the UNSC Briefing on @UN_CAR"

'Gender equality a prerequisite to peaceful society': Indian envoy at UNSC

Ambassador Ravindra noted that women in Afghanistan are being deprived of their rights of non-discrimination, work, health, public participation and education since the onset of Taliban rule. He said: "Sustainable peace cannot be achieved unless violence against women is eliminated and their equal and meaningful participation in public life is promoted. Armed conflicts and terrorist attacks continued to have a devastating effect on the lives and dignity of women. Women’s participation has been keen on resolving conflicts and securing peace."

He pointed out that WPS (Women, Peace and Security) agenda has an untapped reservoir of potential but still there are a lot of hindrances on the path of its realization. Ravindra said: “Lack of enabling environment and inequality and discriminatory power structures hinder effective conflict prevention and peace processes. The WPS normative peacework needs to be powered by actions. The governments, the UN, the regional organizations, civil societies and other actors must implement their commitments to ensure women’s full, equal and meaningful participation.”

The Indian envoy to UNSC also called upon for complete participation of women themselves in the political decision-making process to ensure their holistic development.

A generation of girls in danger of losing out on education

While the Taliban promised that they will not go back to the strict rule as in their previous rule, the Taliban has nevertheless imposed strict dress codes for women. A whole generation of girls are at risk of losing their right to education as young girls and women are barred from attending schools and colleges. Women not being a part of the workforce has come as a big blow to the already ailing economy of Afghanistan.