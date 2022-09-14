India At UN Exposes Pakistan's J&K 'human Rights' Lies; Slams Its Abuse Of The Platform

Exposing the lies hawked by Pakistan's mission at the United Nations (UN), India on Wednesday lashed out at the neighbouring nation for peddling its malicious propaganda against New Delhi over the Kashmir issue. Pawan Badhe, first secretary in India's permanent mission in Geneva, rejected Islamabad's statement and said that it does not deserve India's "response".

Pakistan had called on UN Human Rights Council to counsel New Delhi to put an end to "human rights abuses" in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geneva Office, Khalil Hashmi, also delivered a statement in this regard on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Exercising India's right of reply in response to the statement delivered by Pakistan, Badhe said, "Pakistan has again abused the platform offered by this august Council for peddling its malicious propaganda against India. My delegation rejects its baseless statements; they don’t deserve our response."

He stated that Pakistan's top leadership in the past had openly acknowledged creating terrorist groups and training them to fight in Afghanistan and Jammu and Kashmir. "Pakistan’s audacity, as a self-styled torchbearer for human rights of people of India, is appalling," Badhe said.

At UNHRC, India exposes state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan

India also urged UNHRC and its mechanisms to call upon Pakistan to take credible steps to end its state-sponsored terrorism and dismantle the terrorist infrastructure in the territories under its control.

"Pakistan has an abysmal record on promotion and protection of human rights of its people...Pakistan has one of the worst records in ensuring the right to freedom of religion or belief for its minorities," the Indian representative said.

He said that extrajudicial abductions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and tortures have been used by Pakistan as tools of State Policy to target human rights defenders, political activists, students, and journalists and to crush dissent in their country.

India also rejected the "incorrect and unwarranted references" to New Delhi in the statement by OIC. "We regret that OIC countries, with whom we share close ties, failed in preventing Pak from misusing OIC platforms to push anti-India propaganda," Badhe said.