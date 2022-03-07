India At UNHRC Avers 4,000 Mt Wheat & 5 Lakh Doses Of Covaxin Delivered To Afghanistan

While noting India’s commitment to uplift the dastardly human rights situation in the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, India’s Ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council Indra Mani Pandey on Monday apprised that the country had recently supplied 4,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines to Kabul.

4,000 metric tonnes wheat & 5 lakh doses of Covaxin supplied to Afghanistan

Keeping the emerging COVID-19 pandemic situation in mind, Ambassador Pandey noted that New Delhi had continued the supply of half a million Covaxin doses and over 13 tons of life-saving medicines.

“India has supplied half a million doses of Covaxin, 13 tons of essential lifesaving medicines, & winter clothing for the Afghan people. These consignments were handed over to the UN specialized agencies, namely WHO and WFP,” he informed.

The Indian Ambassador further assured the UNHRC members that, “India's approach to Afghanistan has always been guided by its historical friendship with its people.”

“Our special relationship with Afghan people & the stipulations spelt out in UNSC Resolution 2593 would continue to guide India’s approach to Afghanistan,” he further added.

India's commitment to relieve Afghanistan’s humanitarian catastrophe

Notably, India has been lobbying for unrestricted humanitarian supplies to be delivered to Afghanistan in order to relieve the country's humanitarian catastrophe. The first convoy of wheat sent by India to Afghanistan via Pakistan landed in the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Feb 26. Earlier on February 22, India had shipped 2,500 MT (metric tonnes) of wheat in humanitarian aid to the country hit by an acute socio-economic crisis. The convoy was part of New Delhi's commitment to providing 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to the Afghan people.

It is pertinent to mention here that on October 7, last year, India filed a proposal to Islamabad requesting permission to transport 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghans via Pakistani territory. On November 24, India received a favourable response and following that, both parties spoke to finalise the shipping details. On February 12, India and the WFP signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Rome to have the wheat consignment distributed across Afghanistan. India has also provided over 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, 13 tonnes of life-saving medications, and 500 pieces of winter gear as part of its assistance to Afghanistan, according to PTI.



Image: ANI/ AP