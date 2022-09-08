India At UNSC Applauds Nuclear Watchdog IAEA's Visit To Zaporizhzhia NPP In Ukraine

India applauded the recent visit by a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine and stated that it is closely monitoring developments pertaining to safety and security of the war-torn nation's nuclear power reactors and facilities.

It is worth mentioning here that, after several months of discussions, a 14-person team from the nuclear watchdog visited the nuclear plant last week. Two members of the team will stay on site, which has been under Russian administration since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

On September 6, Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said "We appreciate the recent visit by the IAEA team and continue to carefully follow developments regarding the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear power reactors and facilities."

She further stated that India places a strong priority on maintaining the safety and security of nuclear plants in Ukraine, as any mishap involving nuclear facilities might have serious ramifications for public health and the environment. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi who led the mission, regarded it as "historic."

Guterres still deeply concerned about the situation at and near ZNPP

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he is still deeply concerned about the situation at and near the Zaporizhzhia plant, especially recent bombardment reports. Kamboj emphasised that India places a great importance on the IAEA carrying out its safeguards and monitoring activities in accordance with its statute in an effective, non-discriminatory, and efficient manner, and we appreciate the Agency's efforts in this regard.

"We reaffirm our request for rigorous mutual restraint in order not to jeopardise the safety and security of nuclear plants and employees working there," she said.

India has continuously urged for an immediate suspension of hostilities and an end to violence since the beginning of the war, Kamboj said, adding that "We value the efforts of the Agency in this regard. With a view to not endangering the safety and security of nuclear facilities and personnel working there, we reiterate our call for strict mutual restraint."

Further, India has applauded the UN Secretary General's initiative to open grain exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea, as well as the facilitation of Russian food and fertiliser exports. "These efforts demonstrate that differences can be resolved through sustained dialogue and diplomacy, which has been the consistent position of India," Kamboj stressed.

Image:AP/ANI