The Indian envoy at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has given out a clear message that the council needs to have a 'Zero Tolerance Policy' towards terrorism. The envoy, T S Tirumurti was speaking under the subject of 'maintenance of international peace and security'. The Indian envoy, in his speech, also asserted that the council needs to take impartial decisions when it comes to peace and security concerns.

TS Tirumurti says UNSC not representative of contemporary world issues

The Indian Ambassador has also said that the security council is also not truly representative of contemporary world issues. "The council needs to have coordinated actions at borders," added TS Tirumurti. Moreover, the Indian envoy highlighted the threat posed by the expansion of terrorist organizations to international peace and security. To represent India's vision in countering terrorism, Tirumurti stressed on 8-point agenda shared by the Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar earlier this year.

Jaishankar's 8-point agenda

Jaishankar had proposed an eight-point Action Plan for the UN system to credibly address the menace of terrorism and ensure effective action during the nation's intervention in the UNSC after assuming membership on January 1, 2021. He asserted that linkages between terrorism and transnational organised crime must be fully recognised and addressed vigorously.

Addressed the UN Security Council chaired by Tunisia on global fight against terrorism.



Proposed an 8-point Action Plan:



S Jaishankar talks about Pakistan on Dawood

"We, in India, have seen the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts not just given State protection but actually enjoying 5-star hospitality," he said, alluding to D-Company and its head Dawood Ibrahim, believed to be hiding in Pakistan.

In August last year, Pakistan had for the first time acknowledged the presence of Ibrahim on its soil after the government imposed sweeping sanctions on 88 banned terror groups and their leaders which also included the name of the underworld don wanted by India. Jaishankar had also emphasised that the international community must not "countenance double standards" in the battle against terrorism. "Terrorists are terrorists; there are no good and bad ones. Those who propagate this distinction have an agenda. And those who cover up for them are just as culpable," he said.