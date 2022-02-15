India At UNSC Urges For 'Technology, Innovation To Anchor World Peace Amid Large Threats'

India while speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Monday, said that a strong ecosystem of technology and innovation must be used to anchor 21st-century peacekeeping. Addressing the council, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, R Ravindra, spoke on focussing on the digital transformation of UN peacekeeping. He also spoke about several other issues ranging from COVID-19 to security threats challenging the peacekeeping process.

Speaking at the UNSC meeting on ‘Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations’, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN said that 21st-century peacekeeping must be anchored in a strong ecosystem of technology and innovation. “This is also in line with the Strategy for Digital Transformation of UN Peacekeeping which seeks to advance the use of technology across the Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) themes, including performance, safety and security, politics, protection and peacebuilding,” R Ravindra said.

India backs ‘technology for peacekeeping’ at UN

Furthermore, shedding light on India’s time in the presidency of the council last year, he added that it had piloted the ‘Technology for Peacekeeping’ programme.

“India, during the presidency of the Security Council in August last year, piloted the Presidential Statement on ‘Technology for Peacekeeping’, the first such UN Security Council document on this topic,” Ravindra said. He also said that India has been a pioneer in UN Peacekeeping and went on to explain the country’s role in the past years.

Ravindra said that India deployed more than a quarter of a million troops over the years in as many as 49 UN Peacekeeping Missions.

“Serving under the blue flag, 174 gallant Indian soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice over the years, the largest number among troop-contributing countries. In keeping with this tradition, we have today more than 5000 personnel deployed across nine missions,” said Ravindra.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN also offered tribute to all the men and women who continue to defend peace as a part of UN peacekeeping operations and those who lost their lives in serving the cause of peace. He lauded their ‘professionalism, dedication, and courage’.

Ravindra also drew attention to the threats received by the peacekeepers in recent years. He said that the experience has ranged from finding landmines to IEDs at places.

“We must ensure that peacekeepers carry weapons and tools which enhance their mobility, performance, endurance, range, and load-carrying capabilities while guaranteeing their safety and security. This also includes strengthening of communication within missions and enhancing overall capacity to make informed decisions at the tactical or operational level,” the Indian representative said at UN.

India provided 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for UN Peacekeeping personnel

He also talked about ‘Protecting the Protectors’, which is the COVID-19 vaccination programme for the UN peacekeeping forces. Speaking about India's role in the same, Ravindra informed that the country provided more than 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for UN Peacekeeping personnel across the world in 2021.

The Indian envoy further backed the implementation of resolution 2589 on ‘Accountability of Crimes against UN Peacekeepers’ during India’s presidency of the Security Council last year. Talking about the same, he said that India believed that the move would help deter crimes against peacekeepers worldwide.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/ AP