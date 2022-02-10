India-Australia Closer To Signing Free Trade Pact; Piyush Goyal Calls CECA 'brilliant'

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Australian counterpart Daniel Thomas Tehan on Thursday held comprehensive discussions on the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) which is aimed at promoting economic ties between the two countries. The Australian Trade minister is in New Delhi to advance negotiations on the proposed FTA, officially called the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

"Mr Tehan and his colleagues have proactively engaged with India over working on an absolutely brilliant comprehensive economic partnership that will be great for both Australia and India, providing huge opportunities for the people of Australia and people of India for businesses, jobs, startups, entrepreneurs and open up a world of opportunity for us to help each other and play important role in trade and commerce," Piyush Goyal said.

'Trying to bring education to centre stage of negotiations'

The Union Commerce Minister said that they are trying to bring education to the centre stage of the negotiation. "His (Tehan) deep understanding of education and New Education Policy (NEP)...has opened up a world of opportunities for both countries to learn from each other, to help universities engage with each other, to attract Australian students to India."

Goyal said that Australia and India are natural partners. "I am quite sure that going forward that the opportunities this agreement will open up for businesses in both countries will take our bilateral trade which is currently at $20 billion (Rs 1,50,397.80 crore) a year to a much much higher level."

India and Australia have agreed to conclude the long-pending CECA by the end of 2022. The bilateral trade between both the countries stood at $12.3 billion (over Rs 92,533.88 crore) in 2020-21, as against $12.63 billion in 2019-20.

India's main exports to Australia are refined petroleum, railway vehicles including hover-trains, medicaments, pearls and gems, made up textile articles, jewellery, while major imports are coal, copper ores and concentrates, vegetables, gold, wool and other animal hair, fruits, nuts, lentils and education-related services.

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan, earlier in a statement, had said that the trade-pact is a "potential game-changer" in opening opportunities for both countries and also an important piece of post-COVID economic recovery. He said that the FTA would be a boon for Australian businesses, farmers and workers, creating jobs and opportunities.

