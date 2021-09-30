India-Australia To Finalise Trade Pact By 2022, First Harvest Deal By October

In a bid to issue the early trade, India and Australia are looking forward to signing a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), which is a free trade agreement, by the end of 2022 and an early harvest trade deal by Christmas later this year.

These trade deals will cover immediate interests of both the partner countries. By the end of October, the first list of offers will be exchanged. Both countries have established 'ambitious' deadlines and targets, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Both negotiating parties will get to work right away. The statement was made during a joint press conference with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and the Australian Minister, who is in Delhi for talks on the agreement.

India and Australia to sign early harvest trade deal

"We have built wonderful relations between India and Australia. Our PMs recently met in the US. We've set out ambitious timelines and targets. We'll start working immediately to expand the India-Australia trade relationship," said Piyush Goyal in Delhi as reported by ANI.

The Commerce Minister remarked on the Interim Agreement, "The interim agreement will cover the low-hanging fruit, while the complete FTA's contours may take some time in 2022. Investments, goods, and services will all be covered by the trade agreement. Following the RCEP, India and Australia resumed trade talks, however, discussions were hampered by COVID-19."

On the other hand, Dan Tehan, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment agreed to make sure that the deal is concluded by the end of next year.

"We have agreed to ensure that the Free Trade Agreement between Australia and India is concluded by the end of 2022 and that an early harvest trade pact is concluded by Christmas this year," he said.

"By December 2021, India and Australia will have reached an interim agreement prior to the final Free Trade Agreement. It will be done in accordance with WTO regulations. We've started talking about logistics, country of origin, and other topics. By the end of October, we will exchange offers on a trade agreement," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI