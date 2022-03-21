India-Australia To Host 2nd Virtual Summit Today, Morrison To Unveil ₹1,500 Cr Trade Deal

On the occasion of the Second India-Australia virtual summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison will conduct discussions today to build the groundwork for new initiatives and strengthen collaboration in a variety of areas between the two nations. According to ANI, the summit is anticipated to witness the Australian government's largest-ever trade agreement with India, with planning to spend Rs 1,500 crore in the nation across different industries.

Further, by the end of this month, the two nations are also likely to reach an early harvest deal. An early harvest agreement aims to reduce tariffs on some items traded between two nations or trading blocs before a full deal is reached.

Apart from these, the two nations would ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the sector of essential minerals, which would enable India to gain access to metallic coal and lithium in Australia, as well as meet the country's rising need for electric vehicles and infrastructure, as per sources. Furthermore, India's Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, would visit Australia soon.

India-Australia signed eight landmark agreements in the previous summit

The Summit emerges after the landmark maiden Virtual Summit in June 2020, which saw India and Australia's partnership promoted to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The leaders would also assess progress on several projects under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the forthcoming virtual summit.

It is worth noting that a joint declaration on Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA), as well as numerous MoUs on collaboration in various areas such as cyber technology, mining, defence partnership, public administration, and water resources management were among the eight landmark agreements signed at the prior summit to push India-Australia cooperation.

According to media reports, earlier in the month of September 2021, India and Australia had announced their intention to sign a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and a free trade pact, by the end of 2022. Both partner nations' immediate interests would be covered by these trade agreements.

In addition to this, on the fringes of the Quad Leaders' Summit in September of last year, PM Modi visited Prime Minister Morrison in Washington DC for a bilateral encounter. The two leaders again met in November 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland, at the COP26 climate meeting. According to ANI, with the 2+2 Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue, the two nations' collaboration has been furthered at the ministerial level.

